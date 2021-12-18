A FESTIVE carol service is taking place in York on Sunday - and everyone is invited.

The event is being staged by York's Global Church at the Principal Hotel and will be professionally live streamed from 5pm.

Sam Gallagher of Global Church York said: "Global Church has a long history of finding ways to connect with our local area and getting to know the people in our communities.

"Our vision is to be a global church network, with a local flavour that we create by building communities where people can genuinely belong.

"And this Christmas, we're determined to still be able to serve our city so we've teamed up with York based Reel production group to stream our Christmas service live so that nobody has to miss out.

"We're putting this on for anyone who can't get out of their houses, or isn't confident at the moment, so that they can still enjoy a taste of Christmas, hear the Christmas message and enjoy everything that we're doing this year.

"The link to our service will be available on our social media pages and our website, and will be live from 5pm."

To join in you will find the live stream at: www.facebook.com/globalchurchyork

Global Church were also the organisation behind Santa on Tour which saw Father Christmas deliver 500 presents to children across York this week.

Sam said: "The children who came to see Santa all received a gift wrapped selection box and they and their family received a personal invite to our Christmas service at the Principal Hotel."