A YORK woman who used a young person's rail ticket without a railcard faces a £429.30 court bill.
Preston Magistrates Court heard Yi Yang, 23, travelled from Leeds to Blackpool North on May 18.
When she arrived at the seaside resort, she showed a single fare ticket for her journey which included a discount for holding a 16-25 railcard.
But when she was asked for a railcard showing she was entitled to the discount, she didn’t produce one, the court heard.
Northern Trains, who prosecuted her, said she had failed to pay £25.30.
Yang, who told the railway company she lived in student accommodation on Lawrence Street, York, was not present for the hearing.
She was convicted in her absence of failure to pay the correct fare for her journey.
She was fined £220, ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge, and ordered to pay Northern Trains £25.30 compensation and £150 prosecution costs.
