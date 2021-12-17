DOZENS of Santas will be pulling on their trainers to take part in a festive fun run.

First held two years ago, the Osbaldwick Santa Run will be returning this Christmas and will be held on Saturday (December 18).

Organiser of the event, John Zimnoch, 76, said: “There will be two runs.

"The kids will run around the field at the Derwent Arms and the adults will run ‘The Murton Mile’, which is a run from the Derwent Arms to Murton and back again.”

Medals will be given to the runners upon their completion of the run.

Any money raised by the event will be going to the Osbaldwick and Murton Church Building Fund.

John said: “The fabric of the church needs £75,000 to be looked after, they are the beneficiaries (of the event). If there are any surplus funds, it will go to their fund.”

The event will be held at the Derwent Arms and registration for the run will begin at 10.30am, with the run itself due to begin at noon.

John said that although there may be some concern over Covid-19 safety and the Omicron variant, every runner will be wearing a mask.

Ahead of the event, he added: “I’m more pleased that the children are coming, it’s great for them to get some exercise.”