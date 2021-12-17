OVER-RUNNING flood defence works mean a riverside footpath could be closed now until February.
Works started back in the Summer to raise the embankment between the Hospitium and the river in Museum Gardens and increase the height of the floodgate at the end of Marygate.
Since then Marygate Car Park has been used as a temporary construction base - with temporary buildings and machinery taking out about 170 spaces during the works.
The work was due to start in August and take four months to complete, but City of York Council say works may now not be complete until February 2 and an application has been submitted to keep the footpath connecting Marygate car park and the riverside footpaths in front of Earlsborough Terrace between the railway line and 14, Earlsborough Terrace closed.
The path is closed to allow works to continue on the flood wall between Scarborough Bridge and Earlsborough Terrace increasing the height and installing a better gate and ramp to make it easier for cyclists and people with mobility problems to get through.
And the homes on Earlsborough Terrace will see glass panels installed on top of their brick flood walls to increase the height of defences by 40cm.
The project will provide better protection for about 42 homes and 15 businesses in the area.
