A NOISY woman must pay nearly £2,000 by January 14 after she repeatedly disturbed her neighbour in the middle of the night.

Neighbourhood enforcement officers tried to get Jacqueline Margaret Raisbeck to be quieter with a noise abatement order compelling her to keep the noise level in her flat within reasonable levels, York magistrates heard.

But 12 times in three weeks, the noise from her flat late at night or in the early hours was so loud it broke the law.

On August 20, the noises disturbed the neighbour four times, at 3.20am, 3.42am, 3.47am and 3.53am.

Victoria Waudby, for City of York Council, said: “She has no consideration or respect for her neighbour or notices.”

Raisbeck, 44, of Naples House, Eboracum Way, York, did not attend court to answer the accusations against her.

Magistrates heard that the summons and the paperwork had been served at her home address and decided to hear the case in her absence.

They convicted her of six charges of breaching the noise abatement order, committed on August 10, August 11, August 15, August 20, August 29 and August 31.

They fined her £800, ordered her to pay the costs of the investigation that brought her to justice plus the council’s legal costs which together totalled £952.60 and an £88 statutory surcharge. The total bill is £1,920.60

They ordered her to pay the full amount within four weeks.

Victoria Waudby, prosecuting, said following repeated complaints about loud voices at Raisbeck’s flat, neighbourhood enforcement officers served a noise abatement notice on her on July 28.

She had ignored warnings to keep the noise down.

But the neighbour continued to be disturbed by loud raised voices in Raisbeck’s flat and contacted the council.

Council officers installed recording equipment near the flat on August 13. The neighbour had also installed recording equipment.

The equipment repeatedly recorded noises late at night, sometimes more than once a night.

When specialist noise enforcement officers listened to all the recordings, they decided that the noises recorded were so loud they unreasonably and substantially interfered with the neighbour’s ability to carry out a normal life in their own home and therefore broke the law.

The noises from Raisbeck’s flat were too loud at 11.30pm on August 10, 1.15am on August 11, 19 minutes past midnight and 47 minutes past midnight on August 15.

Raisbeck also broke the law on August 29 when the noises from her flat were too loud at 6.15am, 6.44am and 1pm.

On August 31, she was again too noisy, at midnight and at 5.37am.

Officers tried to contact Raisbeck without success and she failed to attend an appointment to discuss the noises.