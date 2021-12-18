IT'S always lovely to hear about a new business setting up - especially in the hospitality sector at this incredibly difficult time.

So we are delighted to announce The New Derwent Coffee Bar and Bistro in The Square at Stamford Bridge, which opened earlier this year, as our Restaurant of the Week.

A nomination has come in for its owner Kevin Mitchinson. Not only has Kevin and his partner Gemma got the bistro going, they have opened a deli and ice cream parlour next door too!

How long has the business been going?

Opened on 1st February - and now has opened a deli and ice-cream shop next door.

What does it sell?

Homemade lunch and evening meals, cakes, coffee and alcoholic beverages.

Tell us why this trader is special?

When Kevin took over it was a small run-down cafe. It had no kitchen or bathroom. When he took over in February little did he know what he had in store! He has turned this place around for the better with the help and support of his partner Gemma. They have put their heart and soul into it. Being awarded his 5* within the first few months of taking it over from a 3* hygiene rating. Cooking the best food in Stamford Bridge!

How has it adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

When Kevin took over he had only been open a month when the first lockdown happened. He had to rethink about the timescale of making it into a bistro so when it was able to reopen in July it was ready for his customers. He made a fantastic job with the help from his partner Gemma. They juggled family life and Covid 19! At first, they opened it as a takeaway on a weekend and evening to adapt to Covid 19 - but now they have the bistro open Monday to Friday from 10am to 3pm and at the weekends from 10am to 4pm.

Has it won any awards. If so what and when?

They were awarded the restaurant guru for best takeaways in and around Stamford Bridge.

What is your favourite story about this business?

Due to the heavy rainfall, Kevin had several attempts to stop the front of the bistro from flooding. He never gives up and is determined to make all his hard work pay off. They have had so many hurdles to overcome yet continued on.