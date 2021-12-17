IN the beginning, there was Hyundai. Now we have the Korean car company's premium brand, Genesis.

It aims to disrupt the posh end of the market with a selection of saloons and SUVs that have already established the brand as the third best seller behind Hyundai and Kia in its homeland.

Here, it is a virtually unknown name, but so was Hyundai in the early part of this century before the credit crunch brought about a scrappage scheme and the i10 won over thousands of motorists as a bargain city car.

Genesis has a more difficult task in luring punters away from the established premium brands a task which Nissan failed to do with its Infiniti range.

Its approach is radical. There are no dealerships, for instance. Instead, Genesis has a "we come to you" approach. A test car will be delivered to your home, with no pressure to buy. If you want to go ahead with a purchase, simply fill in the forms on the company's website and your configured car will arrive on the doorstep. And when it's time for a service your car will be collected in a covered wagon and a courtesy car dropped off.

There are G70 and G80 saloons, a G70 Shooting Brake and GV70 and 80 SUVs to pick from and all come with a comprehensive five-year warranty. And they are very, very good.

I tested the GV70, which with its large grille and company winged logo gives a cheeky nod to Bentley's Bentayga and has even been given the tag of "budget Bentley" by some observers. There's even a slight nod to Porsche with the bonnet's raised wings.

It is probably no coincidence that Genesis chief brand officer, Luc Donckerwolke, was formerly employed by Bentley.

Built on a new platform and armed with either a 2.5-litre turbo petrol or 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, the GV70 is a powerful statement of intent.

I preferred the petrol offering in Sport trim because of its muscular power but executives making long journeys might opt for the equally hushed and more economical diesel choice.

First impressions are excellent. There's an air of confidence from front to back, and its dimensions make it a manageable size.

Inside, one cannot fail to be impressed by the lavish finish that includes leather-bound electric seating and a thoroughly modern dashboard layout.

Some of the features make a telling contribution to the enjoyment of the comfortable ride. For instance, there's a head-up display that also shows blind spots when the indicator is employed and the instrument binnacle shows via a camera whether or not the inside of outside lane is clear.

If you are parked in a tight spot where access to the doors is difficult, you can edge the car forward or backwards by simply pressing a button on the key fob. Now that's clever.

The Sport model features eco, comfort, sport and sport plus driving modes, and if you opt for the latter two modes then side bolsters will tuck you in as you explore the car's potential.

And there's plenty of potential under the bonnet. Accelerating from 0 to 62mph in 6.1 seconds, the GV70 positively purrs and even growls a little when pushed.

The eight-speed automatic transmission is virtually seamless, while all-wheel drive provides some reassurance against the vagaries of the British weather.

On the downside, you will struggle to get 30mpg from the thirsty engine, but you will have a lot of fun in the corners of twisty roads. There are also three different terrain modes to cope with mud, sand or snow.

Striking looks, a fabulous interior and a most enjoyable driving experience make this a most welcome addition to the premium SUV competition.

AT A GLANCE

Genesis GV70 Sport

Price: from £43,350 (GV70 range from £39,450)

Engine: 2.5-litre turbo petrol producing 304PS

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic driving all wheels

Performance: 0 to 62mph in 6.1 seconds; top speed 149mph

Economy: 27.92mpg combined

CO2 emissions: 218g/km

RATINGS

Performance: ****

Economy: ***

Ride/Handling: ****

Space/Practicality: ****

Equipment: *****

Security/Safety: ****

Value For Money: ****

OVERALL: ****