A PEDESTRIAN suffered life-threatening injuries when they were struck by a car in an East Yorkshire town.
Humberside Police said the collision happened in Pasture Road, Goole, at 2pm on Wednesday.
"The driver of the vehicle initially stopped and got out of his vehicle," said a spokesperson. "However, he then drove away from the scene.
"The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in hospital with what are now thought to be life threatening injuries.
"The vehicle involved is thought to be a dark blue coloured Ford car.
"We urgently want to hear from the driver of this vehicle. If this was you, please do the right thing and come forward so we can speak to you.
"We would also appeal for anyone who may have witnessed or has dash cam footage of the incident to contact us if you not already."
Anyone with information should phone 101 quoting log 244 of 15 December 2021.
