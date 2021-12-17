TWO hundred cannabis plants have been discovered growing in a vacant property in an East Yorkshire town.
The plants, in varying stages of growth, were found within a property in North Bar Without, Beverley, said Humberside Police.
"Officers identified the property following a strong pungent smell of cannabis coming from the area," said a spokesperson.
They said a 33-year-old had been arrested and charged with the production of cannabis.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.