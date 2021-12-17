THE number of Covid patients being treated at York Hospital has risen slightly to 50, with four of them being treated in intensive care.

The figures were published today by the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which was treating 49 yesterday.

The trust does not give any indication as to the number of patients with the Omicron variant, if any.

The trust had more than 80 Covid patients at the peak of the autumn wave, and 242 at the peak of last winter's wave in January.