A MAJOR bank has reopened the doors to its branch in York city centre - and has confirmed it had to close temporarily yesterday because of Covid.
The NatWest branch on the junction of Market Street and Coney Street was welcoming customers back this morning.
But yesterday, the doors were shut, with signs saying: "Temporary branch closure. This branch is temporarily closed. We apologise for any inconvenience. We are working to reopen the branch as soon as we can."
The signs gave no explanation for the closure but a NatWest spokeswoman said this afternoon that the closure was for 'covid-related reasons.'
She said: "The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is paramount and due to staff isolating, our York city centre branch closed temporarily yesterday while we carried out a deep clean.
"We are pleased to confirm the branch is open again.
