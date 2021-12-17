A MAJOR bank has reopened the doors to its branch in York city centre - but still isn't saying why it had to close temporarily yesterday.
The NatWest branch on the junction of Market Street and Coney Street was welcoming customers back this morning.
But yesterday, the doors were shut, with signs saying: "Temporary branch closure. This branch is temporarily closed. We apologise for any inconvenience. We are working to reopen the branch as soon as we can."
The signs gave no explanation for the closure so The Press asked three NatWest press officers why it had shut - and in particular, whether the closure was related to a Covid outbreak - but nobody has as yet responded. A spokesperson said this morning she would look into the issue.
