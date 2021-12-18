CHRISTMAS decorations used to mean putting up a tree and hanging some tinsel.
Fast forward to 2021 and there's only one rule - expect the unexpected.
This year in York, we've seen everything from a giant Santa to a huge 'Bah Humbug' sign hanging from a window!
And many houses are displaying colourful window decorations as they take part in advent calender collaborations with neighbours.
The rise of the advent window has been a recent one - accelerated under Covid rules last year that restricted our festive celebrations and gatherings.
Last year, we reported on how residents in Clifton had decorated their windows with an array of festive images for all the days in the December advent calender.
This year, other York neighbourhoods are taking part, including Alma Terrace, off Fulford Road.
Neighbours here are displaying their creative efforts in their front windows. On show are white Christmas alpine scenes, a paper cut out of a partridge in a pear tree, as well as a stunning winter scene made with coloured tissue paper.
The venture is raising money for a good cause too - SASH, the local charity that supports young people with housing needs.
Each home taking part in the advent calendar trail is displaying a QR code in its window which allows passers-by to donate to SASH.
