TWO men who committed racist offences were among those sentenced recently at York Magistrates Court.
Louis Mark Wood, of Brailsford Crescent, Clifton was sent to a young offenders’ institution for 18 weeks.
He admitted a racial assault on a woman, assaulting a second woman, and criminal damage to a window at the Magnet Social Club in Tadcaster.
He was ordered to pay £200 compensation to the first woman, £100 compensation to the second, and banned from the club for two years.
Ryan Darius Day, 24, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a lorry curtain, carrying nun chucks in public, carrying a knife in public and possession of cannabis, al committed on the A64 near Bilbrough.
He was given a 16-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and does 150 hours’ unpaid work, and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Lee Patrick Atkinson, 38, of Marston Crescent, Chapelfields, has been made subject to a community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work. He admitted racist behaviour towards a police officer, assaulting a second police officer emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly. He must £100 compensation to each officer.
