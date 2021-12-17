FIREFIGHTERS were called in to tackle a car on fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 8.33pm last night (December 16) to Hempbridge Road in Selby after reports of a car on fire outside a house.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Selby responded to reports of a car on fire close to a residential property.
"Crews used 2 breathing apparatus, 1 hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera, and lighting to assist with extinguishing the fire.
"The property was unaffected and no persons were injured.
"The cause was accidental."
