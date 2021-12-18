DID you know you can see the Cold Moon this weekend?

At 4.35am on the Sunday morning, the UK will witness the peak of the Cold Moon.

What is the Cold Moon?

Unsurprisingly, the full moon in December is nicknamed after cold temperatures experienced at this time of the year.

Top tips to see the Cold Moon: Either wrapped up warm in the garden or admiring the night sky from a window.

Here are top tips for stargazing put together by Parkdean Resorts.

1. Get up high!

The further up you are, the better your chance of a clear sky to see the stars, plus you'll be able to see low down to the horizon to watch the moon rise! Take a hike in your local area and explore the surroundings to find the perfect stargazing spot! The further you are away from light pollution the better chance you'll have of seeing the stars. Moons always rise in the east and set in the west - so follow this direction in your search.

2. Turn off the lights

For those stargazing from the comfort of their homes, turning off the lights indoors can improve the visibility of the night sky, so long as you’re not afraid of the dark! Artificial light can make it harder to see stars in the sky so make sure wherever you are is as dark as possible.

3. Choose a night with clear skies

Choose a night when clear skies are expected for the best chances of seeing the stars. Not only that, but planning the stargazing adventures for special celestial events such as the Cold Moon!

4. Research what you’re looking at

Enhance the stargazing experience and download Star Chart free on AR (augmented reality) enabled Apple or Android devices. Star Chart allows you to point the camera at the night sky and will tell you exactly what is up there

5. Use the Time and Date website for the best chance of spotting the planets

Time and date allows you to input your location, before generating information about when the planets are most visible. With lots of helpful information about what's in the universe, this is a great way to educate the family about the wonders of space.

