YORK 'royalty' dropped into a York primary school to officially open its library.

The civic party - Lord Mayor Chris Cullwick and Lady Mayoress Joy Cullwick - arrived in style in the mayoral car to open the new library at Dringhouses Primary School, York.

Headteacher Ben Sutton said: "The school and surrounding community has not experienced such a volume of applause and cheering for many years, as the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress, in full regalia, robes, and chains, met the children and staff outside, before touring the school and talking to classes individually."

He said Owen in Class 8 had the honour of writing a sentence that he then read out in front of the civic party, which was recognised by the Lord Mayor to be an 'excellent sentence', while another child, Leo, in Class 3, returned home to explain to his mum that he had 'met the Queen', such was the ceremony and celebration.

After the classroom tour, the school council - chaired expertly by Oliver Craven from Class 11 - spoke to the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress about their roles within the council, the challenging aspects of their job, and what their favourite books were as children.

The Lady Mayoress and one of the school council members, Megan, shared a fondness for Enid Blyton's The Magic Faraway Tree, while the Lord Mayor said he had always favoured non-fiction texts about science, and space.

The school council also took advice on successful chairing of meetings, and how to make decisions democratically.

The civic party then talked to staff members Claire Neal and school librarian Sue Walker who, along with deputy head Claire Scott-South and Liz Bartrum, Early Years teaching assistant, engineered, designed, and stocked the new library.

Claire Neal, the school's business manager, selected a woodland theme for the new space, complete with genuine silver birch fixtures, which the Lord Mayor described as "peaceful, and inviting".

The headteacher said: "The entire school loved welcoming the civic party into Dringhouses for the morning, and were happy to have their new library officially opened for business!"

The library was part of a council-funded project to update the school and to make it more secure following a break-in in 2019.

The main entrance and offices were moved closer to St Helen's Road allowing that former library to be moved into the old office area.

Mr Sutton said: "It has been a complete rebuild and an opportunity to refresh the library stock too. The build was completed in the October half-term holidays, and the restocking completed at the start of December! We've donated a lot of our old book stock to other schools, and to children in our community."

