MICHELLE Hughes is a printmaker in York who shows off her work on her popular Instagram account @michellehughesdesign.

Michelle lives in Holgate, York, and set up her Instagram account in 2013 and has almost 4,000 followers.

She is just one of many local people who love to celebrate our city - and share their stories and photos on the popular social media platform.

In our new regular feature in The Press, Insta Stories, people like Michelle tell us about their life and work in York and what makes our city special.

Here is Michelle’s Insta Story...

Why did you set it up and what is your Instagram about?

Initially I set it up to share things I like making and places I’d been.

In 2016 I set up my own business. I make linocut prints inspired by British landscapes and nature. I share the process I use to make them and my inspiration behind them. I take lots of photos when I’m walking and cycling around Yorkshire and beyond.

What has been your favourite post - and why?

A video where I’m carving a lino block for my Kettlewell print. There’s always something very satisfying and meditative about carving lino and even watching it back.

I use the multi-block technique to make my prints, so I usually carve a separate lino block for each colour to be printed within a design.

Michelle has been running printmaking workshops in York too

Why is York special to you? Name three great things if you can!

1.York’s history. So many beautiful buildings.

2. Creative community. There’s a very supportive creative community in York. Whether that’s through events like York Open Studios or groups like York Creatives and York Makers. Those connections are invaluable when you work for yourself.

3. It’s also a central jumping off point to all the places I love and that inspire my linocut print. The Yorkshire Dales, the coast, North York Moors, Yorkshire Wolds and Lake District.

What is the best thing about Instagram?

Being able to share the process of how I make my work. It enables me to get feedback on new designs I’m making. As an artist that works on their own all day, it could be quite isolating otherwise. It’s also a usually visual diary for me to see how far I’ve come since starting out.

What other Instagrammers do you like to follow?

@yorkprintmakers, @yorkopenstudios, @justacard, @katepettitt, @joruth, @joannawakefieldjewellery, @thelakelanders, @northernwild.co.uk, @kempsmalton, @mashamgallery, @laura_boswell_printmaker, @pressingmattersmag,@craftleeds, @lundstudios, @lisacongdon,@yorkshiredales,@northyorkmoors.

What is the most surprising thing that has happened to you because of Instagram?

It’s certainly helped my linocut prints and name be known. I worked on a commission for the National Trust’s Sutton Hoo and created a series of 12 linocut prints for their marketing campaign.

Tips for getting the most out of Instagram?

I'm no expert, the algorithms are constantly changing. I just do what feels right to me, rather than playing to those changing goal posts to get my posts seen.

