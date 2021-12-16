A WOMAN was trapped in her car when it left the road after a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at shortly after 9am today (December 16) to Beal near Selby after reports of an accident.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Selby, Pontefract and Adwick Le Street responded to a report of a single vehicle collision.
"On arrival at the scene they found that the car had left the roadway and come to rest in a ditch resulting in one woman being trapped.
"Crews stabilised the vehicle and released the woman who had no apparent injuries but was left in the care of an ambulance crew for a precautionary check."
