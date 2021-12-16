A MAJOR bank temporarily closed its main branch in York city centre today - with no one explaining why.
A sign on the door of the NatWest branch on the junction of Market Street and Coney Street said: "Temporary branch closure.
"This branch is temporarily closed. We apologise for any inconvenience. We are working to reopen the branch as soon as we can.
"This may not be until Friday 17th December."
The sign did not give the reason for the closure, so The Press asked three NatWest press officers at 2pm today why it had shut - and in particular, whether the closure was related to a Covid outbreak, but none had responded by 5.20pm.
