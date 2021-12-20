RESIDENTS of a York home have 'decked the halls' with a Santa's Grotto to celebrate Christmas.
Barchester's Mulberry Court is now a glittering array of tinsel, fairy lights, and home-made decorations for the Christmas tree.
The care home on Clifton Park Avenue says the festivities are also an opportunity to take photos to send to their families this Christmas.
Resident Dorothy Winn said: “It takes me back to my childhood when the whole family used to decorate the tree together with all kinds of different home-made baubles and paper chains, it was always such a special time.
"I just love to see all the Christmas lights up, if I had my way we’d never take them down!”
Care home manager Fiona Christie added: "It is so special to be able to share these rituals and we all love to see the home decorated and filled with twinkly lights.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.