A DOG owner had a nervous wait after firefighters had to be called in to rescue a pet trapped in a river.
North Yorkshire fire and rescue service say they were called in at shortly before 11.30am today (December 16) to The Esplanade path alongside the River Ouse in York after reports of a dog in difficulty in the water.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Acomb and the boat from York responded to a report of a dog that had become trapped beneath a platform in the river.
"Crews used the boat to rescue the dog and safely reunited Louis the spaniel with his owner."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.