A major provider of York GP services plans to open a new centre in Acomb.

Nimbuscare, who operate 11 GP practices serving 250,000 in the area, is aiming for a Spring opening, subject to planning approval.

The healthcare provider seeks to change the use of part of Acomb Gables at Oak Rose, Acomb, from a secure residential institution to a primary care medical centre.

Some 1,100m2 of the 4,890m2 site would be used, with staffing on the site increasing from 7 full-time equivalents to about 20.

If approved, the centre would open from 8am to 8pm weekdays and from 9am to 4pm on a weekend.

The planning application to City of York Council says part of the building is used by 'Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust' as a mental health and learning disabilities outpatients unit. Part of the building is also unoccupied.

Acomb Gables was purpose built on part of the site of the demolished Acomb Hospital and came into operation in March 1989.

The application said: "Acomb Gables was the first to be opened in the series of Community Units for the Elderly (CUE units) built between 1989 and 1996 for the care of the confused elderly in York and district, who would previously have been housed in large mental hospitals (eg Clifton Hospital) and now are cared for in a community setting.

"Acomb Gables has undergone a number of internal refurbishments throughout its history with the last one being in 2015 at which time the unit was being used for the care of male dementia patients. Since then inpatients have been relocated to other services in York and only part of the building is currently in use by 'Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust' as a mental health and learning disabilities outpatients unit."

The building is owned by Leeds-based NHS Property Services, and Nimbuscare would use part of it to 'strengthen' its provision of primary healthcare in the area.

The application continued: "Part of the proposal is to re-purpose the existing patient kitchen and dining room into a community café run by a local voluntary organisation. This will provide healthy eating options at low cost, as well as a range of other community benefits such as reduced social isolation, skills development and increased local spending."

It added: "The proposal is for internal alteration works only and there is to be no alterations to the external appearance of the building."

Nimbuscare says after discussing with partner groups, it had been looking for some time for sites across York to create a centre offering a wide range of health services.

Chief executive Madelaine Ruff told the Press: "We passionately believe community health, care and voluntary services being delivered together, within the community, will have a positive impact on the people of York."