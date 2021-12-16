A YORK street was closed to traffic this evening for a fun-filled celebration of the festive season.
The 'Micklegate Mingle' included fair ground rides, stalls, street entertainers, musicians and an appearance by Father Christmas.
There was also an appearance by a 'Climate Emergency Services' van, a ‘conflicted’ vehicle and artwork, aiming to evoke and challenge our love / hate relationship with motor vehicles in a period becoming characterised by our increasing fear of climate change.'
The artwork was commissioned for the Folkestone Trienale 2021, Folkestone, by Creative Folkestone, and is currently on tour.
The Mingle, organised by local traders and the first since 2017, was opened by the Lord Mayor of York, Cllr Chris Cullwick.
