FAMILIES facing hardship this winter are being offered more support to cover essential living costs.

North Yorkshire County Council has used some of the £3.5m it received from the Department for Work and Pensions in household support funding to help people who are struggling this winter.

Through the North Yorkshire local assistance fund (NYLAF), the funding has helped provide emergency financial support for essentials such as energy bills or food.

NYLAF can also make awards in kind, such as supplying basic necessities or household goods such as a fridge.

The council has been running the scheme for eight years, but the additional funding means people can make up to four applications for support,rather than the normal two.

People can also apply for hardship funding or help with minor repairs to make their homes warmer under the Warm and Well in North Yorkshire fund, which is also benefitting from additional funding this winter.

Further funding from the household support fund has also been allocated to food banks.

Cllr David Chance said: “We know the pandemic has placed pressure on people’s finances and meeting essential living costs will be harder for many households as we head into the colder months of winter.

“Following the Government’s announcement of the household support fund in October this year, we have worked in tandem with partners across the county to distribute the money as swiftly as possible to those most in need.

“If you are struggling to heat your home this winter, or unable to meet other essential costs, then you may be eligible for help from our NYLAF or Warm and Well in North Yorkshire assistance schemes.”

Household Support Funding has also been used to provide supermarket vouchers to families most in need of financial support.

District, borough and county councils put together a criteria to provide eligible families with supermarket vouchers equating to £250 to help pay for food and other costs.

The county council has written to families with a child under 19 living at home who receive means-tested council tax support or reduction about the scheme.

The e-vouchers can be used online, or in stores, to help people with children meet the costs of food, energy bills and utilities. They should receive two payments of £125 - the first in December and the second in January 2022.

More than 8,000 families are eligible to receive the vouchers.

The vouchers will not affect Universal Credit payments or any other benefits.

A spokeswoman said: “We know many people are feeling financial pressure at the moment, as we head into winter following the end of the national furlough scheme and the increased costs of essential goods and services."

Visit www.northyorks.gov.uk/HouseholdSupportFund