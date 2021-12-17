CHILDREN are enjoying a double treat at a York attraction this year - they can meet Mother Christmas as well as Father Christmas!

York celebrant Fiona Brown is swapping her funeral and wedding suits for a Mother Christmas costume as she entertains children and families at Murton Park's Santa Staycation.

This is Fiona’s first outing as Mother Christmas but she has certainly been giving it her all - and sings and signs using Makaton seasonal songs for her audience.

Santa in his cosy log cabin at Murton Park

Her husband Jonathan has recently taken over the cafe at Murton Park, The Yorkshire Barn - making it a family affair.

The mum of three said Murton Park had a special place in her heart: "I am so grateful to Murton Park that they have let me put my own spin on Mother Christmas.

"I love seeing the children’s happy faces when we sing and sign to Christmas songs, to hear their laughter at some of the jokes with Elf School, getting them involved with my own adaptation of Twas The Night Before Christmas and having fun with my unique Elf-ercise – well we had to introduce that after what happened to Father Christmas last year didn’t we? He got ‘stuck up the chimney’!"

Watch Fiona as Mother Christmas perform When Santa Got Stuck up the Chimney:

"I love the fact that Mother Christmas is now on the Elf Express with the families. Performing on a train is certainly different! We may not be leaving the platform - circumstances beyond my control unfortunately - but I do take them on a magical adventure, a journey of discovery, with music and merriment, as we learn about what goes on at The North Pole.

"It seems to be going down quite well and it is the children’s happy faces which make it all worthwhile."

Candy Cane Trail at Murton Park

Craig Benton, MD of Murton Park, said “It is very hard to run an event in the current guidelines but we are doing our best and I am so proud that all the team are pulling out the stops to make this a really fun-filled experience for all the family."

It is the second time the Santa Staycation has taken place at Murton Park.

Visitors are entertained by Ed, Head of Elf and Safety, and his two cheeky co-workers Gingerbread and Coco while waiting to meet Father Christmas in his cosy winter cabin. Children will receive some Santa money to spend in the Magical Toy Shop.

Free mince pies are available for adults - and free reindeer food for children to save until Christmas Eve when they can sprinkle it outside their homes.

Hot mulled wine, cider and other sweet treats will be available and the new Yorkshire Barn Christmas Café will be open for homemade cakes, hot drinks and light snacks and meals. The Yorkshire Barn Pizza Pop Up will also be serving stone baked pizzas.

If that is not enough, there will be a Candy Cane Trail too as well as some animals to meet - Ben and Gerry, the Nubian goats, and Chris and Eric, the Zwartble sheep.

There is also a children's playground.

Santa’s Staycation will run from December 18 to 22, tickets are £10 per adult and £17 per child.

For more information, visit: www. murtonpark.co.uk/santas-staycation-part-ii/