The Bahrain royal family’s ambition to create a world leading centre to breed peregrine falcons and other exotic birds on a farm near York has been approved after fears that it would lead to the slaughter of birds of prey, migratory cranes and storks were dismissed.

Hambleton District Council has approved a conservation scheme funded by the House of Khalifa to establish the centre off Dawney Lane, Easingwold, to export pure-bred racing and hunting birds, some of which would be internationally endangered, to the Middle East.

It’s planning committee had previously welcomed the proposal by the world’s fourth wealthiest royal family, reported to be worth £15bn.

However, members postponed a decision to allow the major development last month, over fears the birds could come into conflict with birds from York Bird of Prey Centre, at Burn Hall, Huby, just 1.5 miles away.

Work is already well underway on the centre, which will see a 98m long natural pairs barn, quarantine and incubator brooder buildings and two barns for gyrkin falcons.

The centre will also feature three large female breeding chambers, a circular 50m diameter hackpen building and 84m, 68-m and 46m long buildings for parrots, eagles and condors respectively.

The planning committee heard since last month’s meeting France-based biologist Peter Thomas had objected to the conservation scheme, saying it could put other endangered birds at risk.

He stated: “I appreciate that this might provide a supply of birds for the market, thus deterring the despicable theft and smuggling of eggs and chicks in the wild.

“I am aware that falconry is traditionally very popular among leaders of the Middle East countries. However, they have targeted migratory cranes and storks, which are seriously endangered, and I fear that with the establishment of the breeding centre, the slaughter will only increase.”

In response, Sara Skalman, who is leading the scheme and will run the facility with fellow falcon breeding expert Mark Robb for the Khalifa family, told the committee it was “really unfortunate that some falconers don’t abide by the law”.

She added: “It is even more unfortunate that this tends to make some people judge the whole falconer community on a minority’s wrongdoing, but I can assure you that our contacts in Bahrain do abide by the law and do not belong to this minority.”

The meeting heard the scheme was well received by locals and after talks with York Bird of Prey Centre, which exercises its birds in the area, it was agreed the new centre would not fly birds in open air on the site or surrounding area.

Planning conditions included all flying at the Easingwold centre would be within netted enclosures to prevent the birds in the breeding centre coming into contact other other birds.

Before unanimously approving the plans, councillors urged the applicants to ensure they lodged planning applications before starting work on any future developments.