YORK residents trying to obey Government advice and get a Covid test before meeting up with family or friends - or going out to a nightclub - are finding that none are available at pharmacies across the city.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to get tested when they want to go to a club or another venue.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has said it was “exactly right” for people to take precautions such as testing before visiting a group of vulnerable people. Meanwhile, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said last week: “If you are invited to a Christmas party, there’s quite a few people there, maybe you want to take an LFT (lateral flow test) test before you go. Go to the party, but just be cautious.”

But a survey by The Press has shown that pharmacies across York currently don’t have any lateral flow tests available.

A sign in the door of Lloyds Pharmacy in Fulford Road said: “Sorry, no Covid lateral flow tests until further notice,” while a sign inside Boots store in Coney Street said: “We do not have any lateral flow tests in stock today.”

Boots’ other city centre shop in Goodramgate had a sign saying: “We have no lateral flow tests today. Sorry for any inconvenience,” while Monk Bar Pharmacy’s sign said: “Unfortunately, we are OUT OF STOCK of lateral flow tests.” Whitworth Pharmacy in Melrosegate was also out of tests.

Monk Bar Pharmacy deputy manager Sarah Murphy said demand had spiked recently, with a stream of people ringing up and calling in to ask if they had any LFTs.

She said some were wanting to test themselves so they knew if they could meet their family safely, while others perhaps wanted peace of mind after going out shopping in the city centre.

She said the pharmacy was trying twice a day to get LFTs from its supplier, but had not yet heard when any more would be delivered.

Anyone attempting online to get a home delivery of LFTs was also doomed to failure on Wednesday, with people being greeted by the message: “Sorry, there are no home delivery slots left for rapid lateral flow tests right now. You can still pick up rapid lateral flow tests from a pharmacy or collection point today.”

However, there was a ray of hope yesterday as online home deliveries were restored, albeit without any certainty as to when tests would be delivered.

Public health chiefs and Royal Mail bosses announced plans earlier this week to double the amount of test deliveries in a bid to tackle the supply crisis. The UK’s Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced it had struck a deal with the postal service to ramp up testing kit deliveries.