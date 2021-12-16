POLICE are trying to trace a man after an incident in a shop.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to identify a man officers would like to speak to in connection with an incident at the TK Maxx store in York.
They say the incident took place on November 3 between 3.15-3.30pm, and have only now put out an appeal.
A spokesman for the force said: "Police would like to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may have information which could assist our investigation.
"If you can help identify him or if you have any other information which could help the investigation please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 643. You can also email 000643@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210234697."
