A MAN who was three and a half times the drink drive limit as he drove along his home street will be unable to have any alcohol to celebrate at Christmas or New Year’s Eve.
Benjamin Collinge, 39, of Burnholme Drive, Tang Hall, has been banned from drinking alcohol for 60 days.
He pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving without insurance. Both offences were committed on November 14.
York magistrates heard he gave a breath test reading of 128 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
Collinge was given a 12-month community order which compels him to wear an alcohol abstinence tag for 60 days and do 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. The tag reacts if he has any alcohol to drink. He was also banned from driving for 30 months and was ordered to pay a £95 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.