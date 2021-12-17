NEW jobs are being created in York with the launch of another city centre shop for a luxury jewellery specialist.

Berry's is launching a new shop in Stonegate next Spring, which will be its third premises on the historic street.

With roots in Yorkshire and operating nationwide, Berry’s new location will complement its existing stores at Numbers 1 and 52 Stonegate, and will showcase some of Berry’s brand partners and jewellery ranges.

Housed at 60 Stonegate, a heritage building that has stood at the site since 1646, the new store will host a brand-new dedicated Patek Phillipe showroom and the company’s own Berry’s Fine Jewellery portfolio.

The new concept will allow Berry’s to offer unique jewellery designs in a luxurious setting, as well as being a natural next step in its long-standing partnership with renowned Swiss watch manufacturer Patek Phillipe.

The new premises will cover 70 square metres of prime retail space, alongside the two current stores on Stonegate, which have seen impressive turnover figures in 2021 – even with the 1 Stonegate store opening in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Up to five jobs will be created by the opening of the new site, and the launch will bring the total number of Berry’s showrooms across the UK to ten, situated across Leeds, York, Windsor, Newcastle, Nottingham and Hull.

Simon Walton, managing director, said: “It is with huge pride that we announce the new York Stonegate store.

“Despite obvious challenges with national lockdowns and restrictions over the past couple of years, Berry’s has continued to grow, and has welcomed both regular and new local clients during the pandemic. We’ve developed strong relationships with the major Swiss watch houses and will be unveiling some exciting new mono brand watch stores in the new year.

“We look forward to welcoming shoppers to our new York Stonegate store this Spring.”

Founded in 1897, Berry’s Jewellers is a luxury, independent and family-owned top-quality retail jewellers with particular expertise in fine watches and diamonds.

Berry’s Jewellers prides itself on the quality of its jewellery and attention to detail.

Berry’s stock exclusive brands including Patek Philippe, Cartier, Omega, TUDOR, Jaeger-LeCoultre and Bvlgari as well as engagement rings, wedding rings, earrings and eternity rings.

The new follows the recent launch of another new jewellery showroom in the city.

Nightingale launched earlier this month at 11 Colliergate following a £20,000 refurbishment.

The brand was founded in 2016 by Stephen and Diane Nightingale who originally set up shop in 2016 in York’s Barleycorn Yard with the help of Ryan Atkins, from The Embarking Group. Ryan now heads up the business as chief executive officer.

Nightingale pioneers lab-grown diamonds, ethically-mined diamonds and fairtrade gold by only working with ethical and respected suppliers.