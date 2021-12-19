Chereen Rhodes of York is 37 and works as a mental health support worker and is a keen member of The Press Camera Club. Here, in our new regular feature on Press Camera Club members, she tells us more about her passion and shares her favourite photos.

When and why did you take up photography?

I took up photography around 15 years ago. My first picture I took was when I was in Whitby with my mum and grandma, I fell in love with it straight away. My love for photography has been on and off due to work and commitments but has become my biggest love the last five years.

Why do you love taking pictures?

I love taking pictures because I love capturing that special moment and keeping it forever. I love venturing out and taking lots of pictures and coming home and putting my stamp on them. I have lots of apps on my phone so I like to sit and edit them until I am happy with them.

What equipment do you use?

I have always used my phone, I am currently saving for a Canon camera.

What is the favourite picture you have taken?

My favourite picture is 'sun down for another day let's see what tomorrow brings'. It was taken at my grandma's grave and it was published in The Press camera club back in 2019.

Where is your favourite place to take photos?

My favourite place to take pictures is down by the river in York, as everyday is different and there is always something to capture

When and why did you join The Press Camera Club?

I joined the Press Camera Club back in 2018. I wanted to meet other photographers and learn more and share my work. The club has helped me learn more skills and confidence, and I've also met some lovely friends.

If you could photograph anyone or any place who/what would it be and why?

I would love to see the Northern Lights and capture them, there would be so many beautiful pictures to be taken.

What advice would you give anyone who wants to get into photography?

Don't ever think you're not good enough because everyone brings something different to the table and we all learn from each other, plus the camera never judges... most importantly enjoy it.

Anything else you wish to tell us?

I have my own Facebook page: @chereenrhodesphotographynew. In the near future I would like to start taking pictures for venues and hopefully start selling my work.

Join our Camera Club

More than 2,000 readers have joined The Press Camera Club, which launched in June 2017. Members share their work, swap tips and take part in themed monthly prize competitions. To join the free club, simply search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook - we’d love to see what our region looks like through your lens. Every day we will feature pictures from our camera club on our letters pages. If you like seeing photos of York, please follow us on Instagram too @york.press