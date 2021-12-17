A RUGBY club charity in East Yorkshire are looking to spread some festive cheer this weekend with a Christmas-meal delivery scheme.
Today (December 17), Pocklington Rugby in the Community, the charity arm of Pocklington RUFC, is providing a three-course Christmas lunch to 55 local residents who at this time of year might be in need of some festive cheer.
Then on Sunday (19 December), the charity will, for the second year, be providing a free Christmas Dinner meals-on-wheels service to over 120 residents in the local community. All the food is freshly prepared on site in the rugby club kitchen.
A spokesperson for the charity said: "It's a real team effort, with a large number of volunteers pitching in to prepare and distribute the festive fare to elderly, isolated and vulnerable people across the district."
KCOM have once again kindly donated to the initiative, handing a £1500 cash boost and a van for the day to assist the army of volunteers, many of them members of Pocklington Rugby Club and local community groups to make the meal drops around the area across the day.
The charity carried out a similar operation last year, receiving many messages of thanks from grateful recipients.
