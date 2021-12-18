YORKSHIRE Water has warned homeowners of the risk of burst pipes this Christmas which cost up to £7,500 per repair.
The regional water company found in a poll that 79 per cent of people across the UK plan to leave their homes for at least a day this Christmas, however 94 per cent did not plan to insulate their pipes before going away.
They have warned homeowners that empty homes are more at risk of a burst pipe and if temperatures drop while they are away, their pipe could freeze if they are not prepared.
Neil Dewis, director at Yorkshire Water said: “Temperatures are likely to drop again over the coming winter months, and a burst pipe is certainly at the bottom of everyone's Christmas wish list.
"If you do suffer a burst, contact a trusted plumber via Water Safe to help.”
Yorkshire Water have drawn up a list of ways to protect their pipes from bursting this Winter.
Their advice includes: knowing where the stop tap is, usually under the kitchen sink, to shut it off if a pipe bursts, insulate exposed pipes by wrapping them in foam, and to never try to defrost a frozen pipe with a naked flame.
