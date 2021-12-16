SPECIAL Nativity performances set to take place in York tomorrow and Saturday has been cancelled.

For the second year, York Mystery Plays Supports Trust has had to cancel its Nativity for York amid the growing threat from the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The plays were set to be staged at St Michaels, Spurriergate in York at 7pm on Friday and at 2pm; 4pm and 6.30 pm on Saturday, but they will not now go ahead.

Trust chairwoman, Linda Terry said: “Due to the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the new variant, we have, with great regret, taken the decision to cancel our Nativity production on December 17 and 18.

“The cast, crew and the Trust are extremely disappointed, but we feel it is a wise option under the circumstances.

“Ticket holders have been contacted by email and reimbursement of ticket costs are being made.

“Our grateful thanks to everyone who supported the production in so many ways: our cast and crew, Terry Ram our director, our sponsors, the Spurriergate team, Mark Comer for the production image, John Saunders for photography and everyone who contributed to the fundraising efforts.

“We know this will be a disappointment to all involved. Let us hope that we can bring ‘A Nativity for York’ back in 2022.”

Performance tickets for the show, entitled ‘Out of the Darkness’ only went on sale last month with Mr Ram saying at the time that rehearsals were going well.

This year the Summer outdoor plays were staged on two wagons in Dean’s Park on July 3 and 4.

In general the plays are described as telling the story of the world from the beginning of all things to the end of all things, and are usually performed by a huge cast involving the local community.

Previous Mystery Plays have been held at various venues including York Minster and ran for up to a month.

In 2012, the plays were given a new lease of life with Ferdinand Kingsley, son of Sir Ben, playing both God and Jesus, opposite Graeme Hawley, better known as serial killer John Stape in Coronation Street.