A ROOFING contractor in York is helping to spread festive cheers around the city after donating a range of toys to York Hospital for the children on the wards.
Nathan Whatnell, from White Rose Roofing Contractors, delivered the toys to the hospital earlier this week, to help raise Christmas spirit for children spending time in hospital over the festive period.
“As a child and teenager I spent a lot of time in hospital due to a serious heart defect. I’m fortunate enough to be able to do this now and I just want the children on the ward to have something to smile about this Christmas", he said.
Donated items included Lego sets, dolls, colouring pens, books and many more to cater for all ages.
Joe Fenton, community fundraiser at York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: "We are so grateful for the generous donation of toys this year.
"During these difficult times, usual festive activities are unable to take place on the ward, which is why it’s so important for donations such as this to help raise spirits of children who spend time in hospital over Christmas.”
This is the second Christmas in a row the contractors have donated to the hospital, plus a generous donation at Easter time.
