POLICE have released CCTV footage of a person they would like to speak to in connection with a theft from a shop in a North Yorkshire seaside town.
The incident happened at around 2.50pm on Saturday December 2, when a man entered the Sainsbury's store in Falsgrave Road in Scarborough and left with a large quantity of alcohol and chocolate, after making no attempt to pay for the items.
North Yorkshire Police officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the CCTV images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 237 Coates or email Glen.Coates2@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12201253402 when passing on information.
