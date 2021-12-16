A WORLD-famous wizard wandered in to a York attraction to try his hand at magic-themed mini golf.

Actor Chris Rankin who was the elder Weasley brother, Percy, in the hit Harry Potter franchise, put his skills to the test at York's Hole In Wand wizard mini-golf course.

The arrival of wizard-royalty proved to be a real treat for the team at the Coppergate attraction, coming at the end of an exciting year since its lockdown-delayed launch.

“Honestly, it is magical," said the New Zealand-born British actor, after completing the nine-hole course. "This place is incredible. I’ve never seen anything wizard-related quite as fun as this and I’ve not seen mini-golf quite as fun as this, either. It’s pretty special.”

Chris also sampled a selection of drinks at the Hole In Wand’s sister business, the Potions Cauldron on Shambles which visitors can find from the steam coming out of number 9¾

The drinks emporium has a team of potion makers who brew elixirs and keep the history of magic on Shambles alive.

The Hole in Wand launched just as lockdown restrictions lifted in spring and has since welcomed thousands of eager wannabe wizards and witches.

As well as the course, the attraction features bubbling cauldrons, magical portals and a giant picture frame where you become part of the painting. There is also the challenge to do a light spell to illuminate the way in the dark hole.

Co-owner Phil Pinder said: "It’s always great to welcome a new trainee wizard to discover their magical mini-golf abilities.

"I know it was a real treat for our wizard team to meet Chris this week, and we’re especially impressed with his competitive spirit on the course.”

Asked about his focused gaming style, Chris said: "Well, when you’ve got so many ginger siblings, you have to be a competitive sort!”

At the end of their Hole in Wand adventure, visitors find out if they have the magical powers of a serpent, basilisk, unicorn or wizard with each player receiving a magic potion gift to take home.

Phil and his business partner Ben Fry recently won the retail, tourism and leisure business of the year title at The Press Business Awards 2021 for the success of their innovative retail experience,in the face of the challenges of coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns.

Their shop in Shambles is focused around drinkable potions, alongside quirky products, such as jars of unicorn poo, chocolate frogs and love fragrances.

Mark Fordyce, of York Data Services, presenting the retail, tourism, & leisure business of the year award to Phil Pinder and Ben Fry, left, of the winner Potions Cauldron. Picture: David Harrison

Despite the pandemic, it has enjoyed significant sales growth, strengthened by innovative efforts to develop its way through the crisis at a time when the high street was struggling.

Continuing the potions theme, visitors to the apothecary-style shop in Shambles are now able to mix their own potions in the back room.

The magic-themed business has grown from three full-time employees to about 17, which will rise to 20 once all vacancies are filled.

As soft drink manufacturers, they have grown from producing 4,000 bottles per month in 2019, to 50,000 bottles per month from September 2021.

They have twice outgrown their warehouse, and are preparing to launch their third retail outlet in York train station wiith plans to expand their Hole in Wand brand elsewhere in the country.

The Hole In Wand Wizard Golf is open seven days a week, closing Christmas Eve to Boxing Day. Wizard golf with a potion drink for every player is from £6.99 per person.