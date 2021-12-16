A TEENAGER has been arrested after a burglary.

North Yorkshire Police say that at about 3am this morning (December 16) they received reports of an attempted burglary at a property in Sutton Grange Close in the Jennyfields area of Harrogate.

A police spokesman said: "A 19-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary and criminal damage.

"He is currently in police custody."