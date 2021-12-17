FAST-GROWING Sherburn is set for a boost with an larger health centre.
Selby District Council is recommended to approve £750,000 for Beech Grove Medical Centre in Sherburn in Elmet to help fund an extension and new floor to the building, providing five extra consulting rooms and three additional treatment rooms, as well as improving the existing facilities.
The current surgery building was built in the mid-1970s, when the patient list size was around 4,000 patients. Now, it treats more than 10,000 patients, with only minor alterations being made, with the list set to increase by another 5,000.
The cash comes from the council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), funds generated from development in Sherburn and the wider district.
The scheme was approved by the district council in October, allowing the surgery to secure £1m it has received from the NHS, but council funding is still needed to make it viable, says a report. The report added: “Inadequate premises are a barrier to recruiting GPs in the future.”
Work is due to start in spring 2022.
