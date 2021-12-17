BOSSES at a popular York Christmas attraction say they have experienced the busiest ever opening to the festive season.

Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York returned this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

This season marks the attraction's 16th year in York.

The winter wonderland comprises an outdoor rink of real ice, a Santa’s Grotto and a vintage funfair.

Despite some "challenging weather conditions", the attraction reported an excellent start to this year’s festivities.

As of December 9, it had recorded:

• A whopping 22,569 ice skaters through the door

• 3,854 hot chocolates consumed

• 1,112 mulled wines enjoyed rink-side

• More than 14,000 rides at the funfair

James Cundall, producer of Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland, said: “In 16 years, this is the busiest season we’ve ever had with weekends having sold-out ice-skating sessions back-to-back, proving that festive shopping and a magical outdoor experience make the perfect pairing."

The attraction has been staged at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York since 2010.

This year’s Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland boasts a family-friendly grotto, where visitors can walk through a snowy enchanted woodland to visit Santa and his elves.

Guests can also view six decorative themed cabins including The Night before Christmas and The Gingerbread House or take photos alongside Santa’s sleigh laden with presents.

In addition, The Ice Factor skating rink is said to be the North of England’s largest outdoor rink at 975 square metres - and boasts a 30ft tall Christmas tree positioned as its centrepiece.

A Winter Wonderland spokesperson added: "Those not particularly inclined to show off their skating skills can keep warm in The Chalet, a cosy alpine-themed, après-skate café selling a selection of festive goodies such as mulled wine, hot chocolate, Yorkshire sausages, truffle parmesan fries and sweet treats.

"Guests can also look forward to an iconic funfair experience, with rides such as the 1936 Speedway, the 1937 Brooklands Dodgems or the stunning 1930s Chair-o-Plane promising a fun-filled outing for adults, teenagers, and children alike."

The funfair also caters for younger children, with options such as Muffin the Mule and Hush Hush the train, while the hook-a-duck and sharp-shooter game stalls offer a prize to every youngster having a go.

For further information on McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York and Yorkshire’s Winter Wonderland visit www.yorkdesigneroutlet.com / www.yorkshireswinterwonderland.com