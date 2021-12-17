PUPILS at a York school have been celebrating the end of term with three special Christmas services this week.
Pupils from St Peter's School were today (Friday, December 17) due to be marking the end of term with their traditional Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols in York Minster.
A school spokesperson said the service was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, adding: "So this year’s service will be particularly poignant and a welcome opportunity to celebrate the school’s achievements after another challenging year."
On Wednesday younger pupils gathered in the school chapel for their Christingle service and a chance to sing popular carols by candlelight.
The spokesperson said: "The children sang beautifully and held their candles very carefully throughout the service."
Yesterday, older pupils pupils gathered for a Carol Service in York Minster.
It was the first time that the school’s service has been held in the Minster since the school became the choir school for York Minster in September 2020.
