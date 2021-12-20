It's that time of year again where we're all asking one thing: Will there be a White Christmas in York?

Weather has been mixed in recent weeks - from mild, relatively warm Wintery days to Storm Arwen and Storm Barra.

The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010.

If you're dreaming of a White Christmas and picture-perfect snow scenes outside the window, the Met Office has issued a forecast for Christmas.

Let's take a look at the festive weather predictions for York.

Is 2021 going to be a White Christmas?

The Met Office’s long-range forecast between now and December 29 reads: “At the start of this period it will be settled and predominantly dry with large amounts of cloud, though cloud may well be thick enough for the odd spot of drizzle at times.

“In general, cloud amounts will tend to reduce with time, with a corresponding increase in the risk of overnight fog and frost, which may be slow to clear by day in some areas.

“There will be a slight chance of rain at times in the far north and northwest, with some stronger winds here.

“Temperatures will generally be near average, and locally mild in the north, but perhaps rather cold at times in the south and feeling chilly where any fog persists.”

The Met Office says that most of the UK is more likely to see snow between January and March than in December.

What are the odds of a White Christmas in York?





Bookmakers Paddy Power is offering several odds of a White Christmas on its website - using various airports as locations. The nearest airports to York are Leeds Bradford - 7/2 - and Newcastle Airport - 3/1.