PLANNING permission is being sought to build a further 85 zero-carbon homes in York - which will be able to generate energy from renewable sources to power each property.

This is the latest step in the City of York Council's development of 600 homes by its Housing Delivery Programme - where at least 40 per cent of these homes are affordable, being a mix of social rent and shared ownership.

The planning submission, which was validated on Wednesday (December 15), follows three co-production sessions between residents, local stakeholders, and Stirling Prize-winning architects Mikhail Riches, to design a zero-carbon housing programme for the council-owned site surrounding Ordnance Lane and Hospital Fields Road.

Councillor Denise Craghill, executive member for housing and safer neighbourhoods at City of York Council, said: “I’m very pleased to see this ground-breaking development going forward to planning.

"High levels of participation by local residents in the design process have helped to produce an innovative application that offers inter-generational living alongside low-carbon lifestyles and energy-efficient homes with low energy bills.

“With new residents already enjoying the superb homes and community at Lowfield Green, and with construction tenders out to build 110 Passivhaus homes at Burnholme and Duncombe Barracks, I’m delighted to see this next step of our Housing Delivery Programme being taken at Ordnance Lane.”

Some innovative house types are proposed at the site, which allow different generations of a family to live under one roof, providing independence but with support nearby when needed.

The development will also encourage older and younger households to live, work and socialise together, sharing access to meeting, eating and library spaces as well as the outdoor areas.

The houses and apartments are designed to generous space standards supporting home working and accessibility for all. Each home will have private outdoor space and two new public green spaces are planned including spaces for community growing, reflecting the history of the site.

The plans also include indoor community, retail and work spaces, along car-free routes that connect to the wider neighbourhood.

The resulting plans have been formally submitted for planning permission. Residents can see them at an exhibition on the site entrance in Fulford Road next to the entrance to Ordnance Lane, or online at: https://bit.ly/3IWMKHh

Residents can also see a short video of the consultation online at: https://bit.ly/31ZOkHu

The council's Housing Delivery Programme focuses on five key themes, delivering the housing the city's residents need, building healthy homes and neighbourhoods, creating "distinctive and beautiful" places which bring communities together, reducing York's impact on the environment and residents’ energy bills and supporting sustainable transport choices and connectivity.

To register your interest in the programme online, or find out more, visit the City of York Council website at: https://bit.ly/3q8l21I