A FIRM with a luxury riverside aparthotel in York will be gifting the use of apartments for essential workers over the Christmas period.

This year Roomzzz Aparthotels - which has a base in Terry Avenue alongside the river Ouse, is supporting Crisis at Christmas by gifting the use of five apartments during the festive period at Roomzzz London Stratford, for essential workers involved in the charity effort.

Crisis at Christmas opens centres across the UK that bring safety, warmth, companionship and vital services to people at a very difficult time of the year. Unfortunately, due to the economic impact of the pandemic, there has been a huge increase in people experiencing homelessness across the country.

Alice Midgley, Resources Manager at Crisis at Christmas, said: “A huge thank you to Roomzzz Aparthotels for donating five aparthotel rooms for the duration of the Crisis at Christmas event, which runs over a two-week period.

"Declan, one of our co-ordinators who oversees the transport service for both goods and our team of volunteers, was absolutely delighted to hear that he would have accommodation at the aparthotel during the Christmas period.”

Robert Alley, is chief operating officer at Roomzzz Aparthotels.

He said: “We’re delighted to be involved with this incredible charity during another year of uncertainty and at a time when some will be experiencing their first Christmas without a home.

"Crisis at Christmas provides people with a safe place to stay and it’s always heart-warming to hear positive feedback from guests who are so appreciative of all the support the charity offers.”

