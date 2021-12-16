A HOMELESS charity in York has received another boost in its efforts to support the city’s homeless this Christmas with a £1000 donation from a convenience store.
The donation from Nisa, through its charity Making A Difference Locally, will help HOPING Street Kitchen to provide sleeping bags, roll mats, thermal gloves, hats and underwear for those facing the winter on the streets.
Jayne Venables, who helps lead the HOPING team, said: "We receive no local or national Government funding so rely entirely on the kindness of individuals, businesses and other charities to carry on our vital work.
"We are constantly touched by the wonderful generosity we see from those fortunate enough to be in a position to help."
HOPING volunteers open the street kitchen every Sunday from 6.30pm in King’s Manor off Exhibition Square - and provide nourishing hot food, warm clothes and a listening ear to all those in need.
The HOPING charity, which is run entirely by unpaid volunteers, received a major boost last month when the University of York stepped in to offer the grounds of King’s Manor as the base for HOPING to serve hot food and provide friendship for rough sleepers on Sunday evenings.
The University of York’s vice-chancellor, Professor Charlie Jeffery, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with HOPING Street Kitchen by providing them with a space to continue their vital work supporting the city’s homeless community.
“The University of York was founded with a strong social purpose, and we continue to seek collaborations that bring communities together. This latest partnership underlines our commitment to being a university for public good.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.