THE number of Covid patients in intensive care at York and Scarborough hospitals is edging upwards.
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today that four such patients were in ICU, which compares with no patients needing intensive care on Monday.
It said it was treating a total of 49 Covid-19 inpatients at the two sites, which compares with 47 on Monday.
The number is lower than the peak of 84 reached in November and considerably lower than the total of 242 reached during the second wave of the pandemic in January.
The trust said a total of 3,048 Covid patients had been discharged, or were no longer being treated as having Covid, since the start of the pandemic.
