A NEW Costa cafe has opened in York city centre.
The new venue in Parliament Street previously contained the Disney Store, which closed in July this year, after 27 years of trading at the central location.
The opening comes as an existing Costa cafe, at the other side of the road on Market Street, was closed.
Today, it has a sign in the window announcing: “This store is now permanently closed.”
A Costa Coffee spokesperson, said: “We’re excited to open our doors and welcome customers to our brand new Costa Coffee store, opening today (Thursday 16 December 2021) in Parliament Street, York.
"We hope that visitors love the look and feel of the store, and take some time out of their busy day to pop in and grab a cup of their favourite barista-crafted Costa coffee.”
