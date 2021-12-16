A CHRISTMAS tree of the 21st century is lighting up the centre of a village near York.
Naburn Parish Council has abandoned the idea of a traditional tree in favour of a 20 ft high “flagpole Christmas tree," a conical shaped web of 2,000 LEDs supported by the flagpole.
Chairman Laurie Gunson said such trees were relatively uncommon in the UK but more widely seen abroad, and councillors believed it might be the first one in York.
"In previous years, we would erect a real tree and rely on solar powered lights, which in mid-winter don’t produce a great deal of light," he said.
He said that with help from the village pub, the Blacksmiths Arms and permission from City of York Council, a temporary power supply had been run from the pub to the flagpole.
"The LEDs use very little electricity and so the Christmas tree is more environmentally friendly than erecting a real tree each year," he said.
He said Naburn Primary School pupils and residents sang carols and the village pub, the Blacksmiths Arms, provided mince pies, mulled wine and hot chocolate when the lights were officially switched on.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.