ALEX Hall started making scented candles as a hobby because she wanted a luxury range of candles which wouldn't irritate her and her son's asthma. That hobby has now turned into a successful business, the Little Yorkshire Candle Company (LYCC).

Alex opened her Goodramgate shop just as the pandemic struck - but has gone on to grow her thriving business, with a workshop in Clifton Moor and an online offer too.

Inside her Goodramgate store, visitors can enjoy a sensory experience, smelling the hand-made candles - and even having fun with a "scratch and sniff" window featuring her newest fragrance, Midwinter.

We are sure you will agree Alex deserves to be our trader of the week. Here is her story...

How long has the business been going?

The business was established in 2016, initially selling only online. The store in Goodramgate opened in December 2019, followed by a new workshop in Clifton Moor in early 2020.

Alex hand makes all her candles

What does it sell?

Little Yorkshire Candle Company (LYCC) sells a range of their own home fragrances, in the form of candles, diffusers, room sprays, and essential oils. The core range is designed to evoke certain moods and atmospheres, and the Kitchen Garden range is inspired by herbs used in the kitchen. The Memories collection is in development, and will be released in early 2022! In addition, it stocks a selection of curated homeware from other brands, with a focus on other Yorkshire businesses.

Tell us why this business is special?

Lots of people make candles, but everyone at LYCC prides themselves on them being the best of the best! Alex's hobby turned into a business when she wanted a luxury range of candles which wouldn't irritate her and her son's asthma, so it is truly a business born of love. To this day, all the fragrance products are made by hand in York, and stand out thanks to their all-natural composition and the level of care which has been put into each and every scent. It is easy to make candles using pre-made bulk scent, but Alex formulated her own from scratch, inspired by the Yorkshire and the natural world. Each product has gone through extensive testing to ensure they achieve the perfect burn which keeps people coming back to the shop time and time again.

How has it adapted during the Covid-19 crisis?

Having only opened the physical store in December 2019, the pandemic had a huge impact on the business. Lockdowns meant that the focus had to be shifted from the shop, to the development of the online store. A new line of gift boxes was developed, to allow people to send to those loved ones who they couldn't see in person. This focus on online business eventually led to the rental of a new unit to house the online portion of the business, and a new member of staff being employed to help run it. The business also took this time to develop new products (such as Atmosphere Mists and the Bone China containers) as well as a new range of fragrances which will be released in 2022.

Inside Alex's shop in Goodramgate

Has it won any awards. If so what and when?

LYCC came second overall in the York Restart Fund (set up by First York and supported by the Federation of Small Businesses). In December 2020, Alex was chosen by Holly & Co to represent York in their Campaign Shop Independent, and she flew the flag around York over the Christmas period.

What is your favourite story about this trader?

For Christmas this year, Alex has put a scratch and sniff panel on the window of her shop for passers-by to get their first experience of the seasonal Midwinter scent. Alex is also endeavouring to turn Goodramgate into a Winter Wonderland with snow fall every weekend outside the LYCC shop. She hopes that this will draw people to the street so they can discover all the amazing small businesses which reside on Goodramgate.

